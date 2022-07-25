Einsteinium (EMC2) One Day Volume Hits $8,902.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $8,902.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00253170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,728,019 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.