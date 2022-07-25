Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Tops $40,193.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $57.39 million and $40,193.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000299 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,924,710,312 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

