Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.75. 8,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average is $128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

