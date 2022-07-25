Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.7% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $329.39. 21,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.