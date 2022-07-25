Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0175 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Emercoin has a market cap of $867,407.84 and $7,556.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00042116 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000236 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,564,456 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

