Energy Web Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $777,149.00 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $72.53 million and approximately $777,149.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00011042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032243 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

