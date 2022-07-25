Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Hits $2.42 on Exchanges

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $72.80 million and $1.53 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00011386 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

