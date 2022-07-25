Enigma Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $158,610.52 and $102,156.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00212997 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001098 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008495 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00572777 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

