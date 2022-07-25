Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,137,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,725 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,019,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:USMV opened at $71.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93.

