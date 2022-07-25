Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $654.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $654,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,157,000 after buying an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,716,000 after buying an additional 170,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,282,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,784,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $117.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.51.

