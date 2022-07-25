Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.71% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $478,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.04 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.