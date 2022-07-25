Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $1,137,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $81.87 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $106.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

