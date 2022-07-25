Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $575,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,255,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,803,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $186.04 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $198.85.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.