Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,106,951 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,932,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

