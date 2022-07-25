Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 124,996 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,630,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,996 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 20.96% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $762,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $38.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

