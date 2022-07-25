EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,944 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $101.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.