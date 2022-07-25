EpiK Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $1.09 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017363 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001955 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031675 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol
