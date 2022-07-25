Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Insider Activity

About Equinox Gold

In related news, Director Gregory Smith bought 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,446.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,108 shares in the company, valued at C$2,509,833.76. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith purchased 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,446.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,509,833.76. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares in the company, valued at C$1,673,489.25. Insiders have sold a total of 37,847 shares of company stock worth $284,862 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.