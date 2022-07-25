Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.47.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
