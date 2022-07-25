Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$7.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.47.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88.

In related news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,673,489.25. In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Rhylin Pauline Arkinstall Bailie sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$50,928.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,864.41. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,673,489.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

