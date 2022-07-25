Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 25th (ADXS, BCLI, BLIN, CASI, CHK, CIGI, CLBS, ENG, GBGPF, GBR)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 25th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART). They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

