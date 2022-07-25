Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 25th (ADXS, BCLI, BLIN, CASI, CHK, CIGI, CLBS, ENG, GBGPF, GBR)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 25th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART). They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

