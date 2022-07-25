ETF Store Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 92,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65,706 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.96 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

