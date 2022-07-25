ETF Store Inc. Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.9% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $396.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.30 and its 200 day moving average is $423.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
