ETF Store Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 145,257 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRMK opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $941.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.70%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

