ETF Store Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ETF Store Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.08 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.