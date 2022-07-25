Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc Invests $15.77 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 118,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,000. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 3.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after buying an additional 459,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABC traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $144.51. 474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,318. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

