Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Evergy makes up about 1.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Evergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after buying an additional 484,201 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

