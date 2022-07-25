ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXLS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $143.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47. ExlService has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $156.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

