F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. F5 updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.57 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.45-2.57 EPS.
NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,595. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00.
In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
