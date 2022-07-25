F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. F5 updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.57 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.45-2.57 EPS.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,595. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 26.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

