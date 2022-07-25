F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.69 million. F5 also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.57 EPS.

F5 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.50.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 27.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $327,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 26.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

