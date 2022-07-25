Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 191,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,674,330 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.60.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236,277 shares in the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 2,253.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,800 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $6,650,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,429,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 809,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $2,263,000.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.