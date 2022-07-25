Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 191,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,674,330 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.60.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 4.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
