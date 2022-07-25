Fastenal Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.

Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 256,037 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,567,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after acquiring an additional 117,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

