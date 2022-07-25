Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading Down 5.6%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 280,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FATH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 949,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

