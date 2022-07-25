FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 41,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $298.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

