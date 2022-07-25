Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 5.2%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 6,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,264,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
