Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRRPF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $7.17 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

