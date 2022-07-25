Filecoin Price Tops $5.48 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $149.61 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $5.48 or 0.00025079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032238 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 242,942,664 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.