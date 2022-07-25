Financial Review: CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) vs. Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and Horizon Group Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 0 6 0 0 2.00 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 2.06%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

79.4% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Horizon Group Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $102.16 million 5.15 $58.26 million $1.29 8.28 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CatchMark Timber Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility and Risk

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust 61.12% 37.28% 11.69% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CatchMark Timber Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

