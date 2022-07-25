FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $491,332.72 and approximately $151.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

