First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) PT Raised to $25.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stephens to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.89. 2,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,999. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.03.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Vince Berta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

