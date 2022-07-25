First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys C$61,875.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,402,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,559. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.13. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

