First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 37,804 shares.The stock last traded at $37.51 and had previously closed at $37.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FMBH. StockNews.com lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $765.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

