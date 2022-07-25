First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,540,796. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,071 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

