First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Position Lifted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 60,506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $31.91 on Monday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%.

