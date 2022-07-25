First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

FMB opened at $51.23 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

