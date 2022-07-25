First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,456 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,668,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,999,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 610,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

FTXN traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $24.04. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,950. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.