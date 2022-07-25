First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,456 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,668,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,999,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 610,515 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
FTXN traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $24.04. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,950. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend
