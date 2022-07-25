Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PFO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

