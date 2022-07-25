Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PFO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.