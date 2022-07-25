Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 368,815 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.