FortKnoxster Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $189,133.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

