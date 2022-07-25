Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $95.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $213,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $264,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 38.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

