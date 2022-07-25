Fractal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,274.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $395,192.90 and approximately $14,274.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031884 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

