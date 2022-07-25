Fractal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,274.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $395,192.90 and approximately $14,274.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017679 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031884 BTC.
About Fractal
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
